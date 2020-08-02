North Stonington - Earl Rayne Bond passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Mystic Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Earl was born Aug. 7, 1933, in Springfield, Vt. to George E. and Dorothea M. (Wakeling) Bond. He lived in North Stonington for almost 60 years.



His family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 6, at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1. A celebration of Earl's life will be at 10 a.m. Friday, August 7, at the North Stonington Fairgrounds. Following his service, he will be buried at Wheeler Cemetery, North Stonington. Social distancing guidelines will be in place when entering the funeral home, and face masks will be required.



Donations in Earl's memory can be made to either of his passions, the North Stonington Volunteer Fire Department, 25 Rocky Hollow Road North Stonington CT 06359) or to Boy Scout Troop 71 c/o Treasurer Troop 71, 7 Anna Farm West, North Stonington, CT 06359.



