Niantic - Earl Stanley "Stan" Royster Jr., 48, of Niantic, entered eternal life unexpectedly June 7, 2020, at his home. He was born Dec. 6, 1971, in New London the beloved son of Earl and Branda (Williams) Royster Sr. of Quaker Hill.



"Stan," as he was affectingly known as, attended local schools in Waterford. He graduated from the former Norwich Technical High School, class of 1989, in electronics. He was a licensed electrician working in the trade union, and later started out as an independent contractor. On Aug. 18, 2007, he was united in marriage to the former Cheryl Annibalini in New London. His beloved wife Cheryl survives him. In 2015, he started his own business, ESR Estimating Company, LLC. He was a standing member of the Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. Stan was an avid golfer who loved the game and was a current member at Great Neck Country Club. Besides his wife and parents, he is survived by four children: Tyler, Jamel, Tiffany and TyTy Royster; his brother, Steven Royster; six grandchildren: An'Trelle, Trayvel, Jaiden, Trenton, Jakia and Sterling. He was predeceased by his son, Earl Stanley Royster III.



All funeral services were private with interment in St. Mary's Cemetery. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London, has been entrusted with his care.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store