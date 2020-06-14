Earl Stanley "Stan" Royster Jr.
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Niantic - Earl Stanley "Stan" Royster Jr., 48, of Niantic, entered eternal life unexpectedly June 7, 2020, at his home. He was born Dec. 6, 1971, in New London the beloved son of Earl and Branda (Williams) Royster Sr. of Quaker Hill.

"Stan," as he was affectingly known as, attended local schools in Waterford. He graduated from the former Norwich Technical High School, class of 1989, in electronics. He was a licensed electrician working in the trade union, and later started out as an independent contractor. On Aug. 18, 2007, he was united in marriage to the former Cheryl Annibalini in New London. His beloved wife Cheryl survives him. In 2015, he started his own business, ESR Estimating Company, LLC. He was a standing member of the Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. Stan was an avid golfer who loved the game and was a current member at Great Neck Country Club. Besides his wife and parents, he is survived by four children: Tyler, Jamel, Tiffany and TyTy Royster; his brother, Steven Royster; six grandchildren: An'Trelle, Trayvel, Jaiden, Trenton, Jakia and Sterling. He was predeceased by his son, Earl Stanley Royster III.

All funeral services were private with interment in St. Mary's Cemetery. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London, has been entrusted with his care.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved