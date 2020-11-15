1/1
Earl Thayer Ellis Jr.
1940 - 2020
Pennsauken, N.J. - Earl Thayer Ellis Jr., 79, most recently of Pennsauken, N.J., passed away peacefully Nov. 10, 2020 in Voorhees, N.J. Earl was born in Petersburg, Va. to Earl Thayer Ellis Sr. and Emily Gordon Ellis (Heath) Nov. 15, 1940.

After high school, Earl enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard and served on the USCG icebreaker Eastwind (WAGB-279). During his time on the Eastwind, he participated in Operation Deep Freeze, circumnavigating the globe and visiting both the Antarctic, and Arctic circles. He married Linzee Beaumont Coleman from Sudbury, Mass. June 29, 1963, in Weston, Mass. His last posting with the Coast Guard found him in southeastern Connecticut, where he and the family settled in Ledyard. While in Ledyard, he was an active member of St. David's Episcopal Church. He also volunteered his time at the Ledyard Fair, eventually serving for two years as president. He also volunteered his time with the youth sport programs in Ledyard. He spent time as coach for several little league teams, and with a particular passion for soccer, gained his certification as a referee, and worked for several years as both lineman and referee for local soccer matches.

After retiring from the Coast Guard as a chief petty officer, he worked as a computer programmer for Mystech, initially in Connecticut, but eventually moving to their new office in Indiana. While there, he began cycling and changed his diet to become mostly vegan. He took a new job with Computer Science Corp in Syracuse N.Y. Not enjoying the mountains of lake effect snow, he relocated with CSC to their division in New Jersey, where he eventually retired in 2005

Earl is survived by his sons, Peter with his wife Anne and Patrick with his wife Marian, all of New Hampshire. He is also survived by his sisters, Heath of Virginia, Edith of Wyoming, Elizabeth of Virginia and Julia of Del.; and his brother Francis of Virginia. He leaves his grandchildren: Samuel, Liam, Colin and Margaret, all of New Hampshire; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the U.S. Coast Guard Foundation, an organization that supports Coast Guard servicepeople and their families throughout their career and retirement.

Published in The Day on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
