Earle Forbes II
1954 - 2020
Groton - Earle Forbes II, 65, of Groton entered eternal life Nov. 21, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Sherie (Santacroce) Forbes. Earle was born Dec. 8, 1954, in Chelsea, Mass. the son of the late Earle and Mena (Moscone) Forbes II.

He retired from Electric Boat in 2019 after 27 years.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov, 28, 2020, at the Smith Lake Cemetery, Long Hill Road, Groton.

The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London, has been entrusted with his care. A complete obituary will be in Wednesday's edition of The Day.

Published in The Day on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
