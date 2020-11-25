1/1
Earle Forbes III
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Groton - Earle Forbes III, 65 of Groton entered eternal life Nov. 21, 2020. He was born Dec. 8, 1954, in Chelsea, Mass., the son of the late Earle and Mena (Moscone) Forbes Jr. He was united in marriage to the former Sherie Santacroce June 7, 1975, in Noank. Mrs. Forbes survives him.

Earle retired from Electric Boat in 2019 after 25 years in the yard and 2 years in design. He formerly worked for L-3 Technology for 15 years. He was a member of the Ledyard Gun Club, and an honorary member of the Sub-Vets. He enjoyed scuba diving, 4X4 wheeling, camping with his family and friends throughout the east coast over the years.

He formerly rode his Harley-Davidson with his wife Sherie for many years and loved his muscle car, a 1973 Plymouth Duster. His love for his family was undeniable.

Besides his beloved wife Sherie he is survived by his beloved daughter, Brandy Forbes-Gordon and husband Derrick; two sisters, Alice Carr husband Robert of New York and Belinda Pickett husband Norman of Jewett City; brother-in-law Jim Santacroce wife Roselle; many nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by a grandson, Derrick Gordon Jr.

Family and friends may gather for a graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Smith Lake Cemetery, Long Hill Road, Groton.

The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave. New London, has been entrusted with his care.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Smith Lake Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved