Groton - Earle Forbes III, 65 of Groton entered eternal life Nov. 21, 2020. He was born Dec. 8, 1954, in Chelsea, Mass., the son of the late Earle and Mena (Moscone) Forbes Jr. He was united in marriage to the former Sherie Santacroce June 7, 1975, in Noank. Mrs. Forbes survives him.



Earle retired from Electric Boat in 2019 after 25 years in the yard and 2 years in design. He formerly worked for L-3 Technology for 15 years. He was a member of the Ledyard Gun Club, and an honorary member of the Sub-Vets. He enjoyed scuba diving, 4X4 wheeling, camping with his family and friends throughout the east coast over the years.



He formerly rode his Harley-Davidson with his wife Sherie for many years and loved his muscle car, a 1973 Plymouth Duster. His love for his family was undeniable.



Besides his beloved wife Sherie he is survived by his beloved daughter, Brandy Forbes-Gordon and husband Derrick; two sisters, Alice Carr husband Robert of New York and Belinda Pickett husband Norman of Jewett City; brother-in-law Jim Santacroce wife Roselle; many nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by a grandson, Derrick Gordon Jr.



Family and friends may gather for a graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Smith Lake Cemetery, Long Hill Road, Groton.



The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave. New London, has been entrusted with his care.



