New London - Edith Carolyn Lidestri, 90, of New London died peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 19. Edith was born July 4, 1929, the daughter of the late Dorothy (Nichols) and William Wilk. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph Lidestri.
Edith was born in New London but also spent time during her childhood in the South. She graduated from Memminger High School in Charleston, S.C. before returning home to New London.
Upon her return, Edith worked at the Juvenile Shoppe in New London before taking a position at the Naval Underwater Sound Lab. While at the Lab, Edith made many good friends and met the man she would marry.
She was married to Joe at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church in New London April 25, 1953. They were married for 61 years until his passing in 2015. Their home on Williams Street "behind Connecticut College" was always a gathering place for picnics, card games and holiday parties and dinners. In addition, for many years, they had a second home in Naples, Fla. where they enjoyed spending winters with their Florida friends.
Edith first "retired" to stay at home and raise their three children. A tireless volunteer, Edith was involved early on in many activities including St. Mary's Church Fundraisers, St. Mary's School PTO events and Girl Scout outings. The perfect fan, she spent many hours at track meets, tennis and wrestling matches, baseball and hockey games, cheering on both her children and grandchildren.
Edith was an active member of the Aloha Club, St. Mary's Daughters of Isabella, and Our Lady's Guild at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. In addition, she volunteered for a number of years on behalf of the , St. Mary's Church, the Lawrence + Memorial Hospitals, and many other charities. She also served on the New London Historical Commission.
In 1972, Edith returned to work as an Administrative Secretary in the Admissions Office at the Coast Guard Academy and remained there for several years before "retiring" once again. She spent the years after that travelling with Joe and friends, particularly enjoying trips to Las Vegas and Italy. She also loved spending time with her seven grandchildren.
Edith is survived by her three children, William Lidestri and his wife Cheryl of North Stonington, Susan Sullivan and her husband John, of Hingham, Mass., and Carol Strafaci and her husband M. John, of East Lyme. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Matthew Lidestri and his wife Gina, Michael, and Kathryn Lidestri; Jack Sullivan and his wife Shelby, Brian, and Robert Sullivan; and Mario Joseph Strafaci. Hannah and Olivia Lidestri are Edith's two great granddaughters.
Edith was always the life of the party and always willing to help out when needed. Affectionately referred to as "Nana", she will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Other survivors include sister-in-law Angelina Murray and brother-in-law Nathan Lidestri and his wife Delores. She was predeceased by two children, an infant son and Robert Joseph Lidestri.
The family would like to express sincere thanks to the staff at Atria Assisted Living Facility especially Theresa and everyone at Beechwood Rehabilitation Center for all of their ongoing care and compassion to Edith, particularly Sarah, Tracy, Andrea, Tanzi, Patty, Mary, Sue, John and Amy. Edith especially loved her longtime caregiver, Faith.
The funeral will assemble at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London, and proceed to a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Quaker Hill. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Calling hours are from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home.
Published in The Day on Nov. 21, 2019