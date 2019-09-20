|
Ledyard - Mrs. Edith Gloria Xirinachs Goyette "Had no friends, only family," says her eldest son Michael Xirinachs. "To my mother, everyone she ever met was family", "She only knew how to love," he added, "The word hate was not in her vocabulary." The 91 year-old Ledyard woman died Sept. 19, 2019 of natural causes.
Mrs. Goyette had nine children and is survived by eight of them. They are, Lorraine Fratus of Ledyard, Arleen Brown of Ledyard, Marlinda Langone of Tewksbury, Mass., Rozanne Kilpatrick of Ledyard, Michael Xirinachs of Essex, Karl Xirinachs of Waterford, Stephen Xirinachs of Manchester, N.H., and Clifford Goyette of Ledyard. She is predeceased by her son Roger Goyette Jr.; and her husband Roger Goyette Sr. Mrs. Goyette also had 15 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren and was predeceased by granddaughter, Caitlin Xirinachs of Manchester, N.H.
Mrs. Goyette was born in Revere, Mass. in 1928, was first married to Michael Xirinachs Sr., raising seven children in Massachusetts. Her second marriage to Navy Officer Chief Goyette brought her to Ledyard, where she had two more children. "Our mom was the lifeblood of the family, for all of us, life will never be the same without her", says daughter Arleen Brown.
Mrs. Goyette was an accomplished artist and seamstress, taking great pleasure in designing and making clothing for herself and all of her children, said Mrs. Brown, adding, "She lived to serve the people she loved".
Byles-MacDougal funeral home is handling funeral arrangements, which are presently incomplete.
Published in The Day on Sept. 20, 2019