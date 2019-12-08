Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith S. Martin


1928 - 2019
Send Flowers
Edith S. Martin Obituary
Waterford - Edith S. Martin, 91, of Waterford died Friday Dec. 6, 2019, at her residence. Edith was born April 1, 1928, in Springfield, Mass. to Frederick Stirton and Margaret Halliday Stirton. She married Alfred W. Martin, who survives her. Edith was a member of the Nurse Cadet Corps and a Registered Nurse at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital and in the school system. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday Dec. 11, 2019, at Jordan Cemetery in Waterford. Byles Memorial Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

For more information and memorial instructions, please visit www.byles.com. A complete obituary will appear in an upcoming edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -