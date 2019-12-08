|
Waterford - Edith S. Martin, 91, of Waterford died Friday Dec. 6, 2019, at her residence. Edith was born April 1, 1928, in Springfield, Mass. to Frederick Stirton and Margaret Halliday Stirton. She married Alfred W. Martin, who survives her. Edith was a member of the Nurse Cadet Corps and a Registered Nurse at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital and in the school system. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday Dec. 11, 2019, at Jordan Cemetery in Waterford. Byles Memorial Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
For more information and memorial instructions, please visit www.byles.com. A complete obituary will appear in an upcoming edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Dec. 8, 2019