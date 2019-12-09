Home

Edith Martin
Graveside service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
Jordan Cemetery
Waterford, IL
Edith S. "Edie" Martin


1928 - 2019
Edith S. "Edie" Martin Obituary
Waterford - Edith "Edie" S. Martin, 91, of Waterford passed peacefully into the arms of her Savior Friday Dec. 6, 2019, at home with her loving husband Alfred at her side. Edith was born April 1, 1928, in Springfield, Mass. to Frederick Stirton and Margaret Halliday Stirton.

Edith was a sweet soul, always looking at the bright side of things. She never had an unkind word to say about anyone. She often cheered others on, as she said, "the first 100 years are the hardest."

She proudly graduated from the Lawrence and Memorial School of Nursing in 1949. She loved her nursing career and worked at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in many capacities, as well as a school nurse with the Visting Nurses Association of Southeastern Connecticut (VNA). Edie was always willing to extend a helpful hand and caring heart.

Besides her husband Alfred, she leaves behind son William and his wife Maryann of Waterford; daughter Carole Baier of Uncasville; and son Gary and his wife Nikki of Grand Rapids, Mich.; brother Robert Stirton of Massachusetts; and grandsons, Lance, Jon, Josh, Billy, Michael and Daniel.

She was preceded in death by her granddaughter Stephanie Baier; brothers, William and Richard; and sisters, Jean and Margaret.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday Dec. 11, 2019, at Jordan Cemetery in Waterford. Byles Memorial Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Please visit www.byles.com to sign the online register or to share a memory.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Gideons International or to the Groton Bible Chapel "Gleanings" fund.
Published in The Day on Dec. 9, 2019
