Edith Xirinachs "Noni" Goyette


1928 - 2019
Edith Xirinachs "Noni" Goyette Obituary
Ledyard - Edith Xirinachs "Noni" Goyette, 91, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, passed away peacefully at her home in Ledyard, Sept.19, 2019, surrounded by the love and support of her family.

Born Edith Gloria Perdomenico, Mar. 9,1928, in Revere, Mass., she was the third child of Filomena and Domenico Perdomenico.

Edith is survived by her children, Lorraine Fratus and Tom Blanchard, Arleen (Calvin) Brown, Marlinda (Paul) Langone, Rozanne (Samuel) Kilpatrick, Michael (Nancie) Xirinachs, Karl (Mary) Xirinachs, Stephen (Doreen) Xirinachs, Clifford Goyette and Raphaella Daggett; her sister Joanne (Joseph) Mahoney; 23 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews whom she loved. She was predeceased by her husband Roger; son Roger Jr.; brothers, Enrico, Ralph, Robert, Walter, David and Albert; and her sisters, Violet and Lorraine; and her granddaughter Caitlin.

Edith carried herself with grace and dignity throughout her life. She taught us that imperfection is okay, that you don't have to be "good" to be "nice." She modeled the virtues of love, kindness and respect. This is her legacy to us all.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 a.m.,Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1650 Rt. 12, Gales Ferry. Interment will be in Avery Stoddard Cemetery. There are no visiting hours.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be directed to the Ledyard Regional Visiting Nurse Association, 741 Colonel Ledyard Highway, Ledyard, CT 06339.

Please visit www.byles.com to sign the guest book or share a memory.
Published in The Day on Oct. 6, 2019
