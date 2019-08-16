|
Waterford - Edmund J. "Ed" McCue was born Dec. 5, 1943 in Medford, Mass., the oldest of three brothers born to Submariner Edmund Sr. and Dorothy Sheehan McCue. The Navy moved the family to Key West, Fla. where young Ed shared warm memories of walking past Ernest Hemingway's house on his daily trek to school. After his father's discharge from the Navy, the family returned to New England and settled in Oswegatchie, Waterford.
A graduate from St. Bernard High School, he eventually received his Bachelor of Arts degree with extensive casework at the University of Maine and colleges in Connecticut. He joined the National Guard in 1965 and received an honorable discharge in 1971. He married the former Helga Pietschker and together with daughter Lauren moved his young family to Yarmouth, Maine for his position with pharmaceutical giant Ross Labs, division of Abbot. With the birth of son EJ, the family settled into a charming 300-year-old, center-chimney cape next to a great dairy farm and garden in the back yard. It was a special time. He began his entrepreneurship with two partners to establish the Old Port Tavern in Portland and expanded the business to include two more restaurants.
A devout Catholic, Ed was a very giving and compassionate man. His long battle with kidney disease ended Aug. 13, 2019.
He leaves behind his wife; daughter; and son; daughter-in-law Laura; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Chloe, and Evan; and brothers, Mike and Bill.
A private family service will be held to celebrate his life.
Published in The Day on Aug. 16, 2019