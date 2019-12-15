Home

Edmund L. Gay


1933 - 2019
Edmund L. Gay Obituary
Mystic - Edmund L. Gay Jr., 86, of Mystic, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Beechwood Nursing Rehabilitation Center in New London.

He was born in Groton, Sept. 1, 1933, the son of Edmund L. and Irene Mary (Cook) Gay.

He served in the United States Army during the Korean War, having been stationed in Japan and Fort Stewart, Ga. He then worked for the Groton Highway Department for 37 years and retired as a senior operator in 1992. He was a member of the Pioneer Hose Company in Groton.

He is survived by his daughters, Marsha Dietrich (Steve) of Groton and Rebecca Gay Rurade (Scott) of Englewood, Fla.; his brother Norman Gay (Jonina) of New York City; and grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a daughter, Sandra Gay Boutilier; his brothers, Richard, Arthur and Reginald Gay; and his sisters, Shirley Gay, Edna Gay and Beverly Appleton.

The family would like to thank Atria Crossroads Place in Waterford, Beechwood Nursing Rehabilitation Center of New London, Beacon Hospice, LLC of East Hartford and Care at Home, LLC in New London for their devoted care to Edmund.

All services were private. Byles-Groton Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Day on Dec. 15, 2019
