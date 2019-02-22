|
|
|
Deer Point, Md. - Edmund Murray Stogran, 80, died on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury, Md.
Born in Elizabeth, N.J., he was the son of the late Henry and Marie (Murray) Stogran.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 23, 2019, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church near Ocean Pines, Md.
A donation in his memory may be made to: Cure PSP Research Fund 1216 Broadway, New York, NY, 10001.
Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Feb. 22, 2019
