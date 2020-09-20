North Stonington - Edna C. (Wright) Crandall, 91, of Boom Bridge Road, North Stonington, died peacefully Monday Sept. 14, 2020, at her home. She was the beloved wife for over 50 years of the late Richard A. Crandall. Born in Mystic May 14, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Catherine (Congdon) Wright. Edna was predeceased by all her siblings: Frederick, Catherine, Ada, Calvin and Kenneth; and by her granddaughter Melissa Short.



Edna worked in the office of the American Velvet Mill, and later went on to work for the town of North Stonington school lunch program. She later enjoyed working for the former food Co-Hop in Hopkinton, R.I. and at the voting polls for North Stonington. Mrs. Crandall took great pride in her gardening, cooking and running of the household. She enjoyed long visits with friends and family. She was an avid and loyal Celtics fan for most of her life, hardly missing a game. Most important to her of all though was her family. Edna was the epitome of a caregiver. Taking care of her children, her husband, her parents, her father-in-law, and later her loving grandchildren. If you were in need, she was there with her time, a hand or a plate of food.



She will be greatly missed by her seven children: Timothy Crandall (Vilma), Brian Crandall (Nancy), Patti Short (Jim), Kevin Crandall (Amy), Kathleen Crandall, Susan Crandall Ames (Kevin) and Bonnie Crandall (Drew); as well as her loving grandchildren: Aaron, Kally, Mathew, Kasey, Ryder, Corey, Emma, Nizhoni, Noah and Zoe; and great-grandchild Kayla. Additionally, the family would like to offer deep gratitude to the Visiting Nurses Association (VNA) of New London for their support and care over the last ten years.



A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday Sept. 23, at Elm Grove Cemetery, 197 Greenmanville Avenue, Mystic. COVID restrictions of masks and social distancing apply. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in honor of Edna Crandall to the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, 27 Chase Street, Pawcatuck, CT 06379. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main Street, Westerly.



