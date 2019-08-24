Home

Edward A. Ameika

Edward A. Ameika Obituary
Groton - Edward A. Ameika, 89, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at his home in Albuquerque, N.M.

Edward grew up in Scranton, Pa. and relocated to Torrington where he graduated from high school in 1948. He graduated from the United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point N.Y. in 1952. He was recalled to active duty in the United States Navy and served from 1954 to 1956. After his service in the Navy, Edward settled in Groton and worked as a Manager of Engineering at Electric Boat Corporation for 34 years until his retirement in 1991. Edward was an active man who loved to play golf and in the mid-1970s, was in the Pro Am circuit.

Edward is survived by his second wife, Katherine (Peterson) Ameika; his brothers, Richard and PJ Ameika; and his nine children from his first wife, Mary Ann Ameika, who is deceased, Gary, David, Patricia, Ronald, Thomas Ameika, Mary Ellen Regan, Nancy Shelton, Karen Walker, and Christine Gehrman. Edward is also survived by his 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Published in The Day on Aug. 24, 2019
