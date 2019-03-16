|
Groton - Mr. Edward M. Bay 78 of Tower Ave. Groton, passed away on Mar. 7, 2019.
Son of Robert Bay and Eileen Owens.
Mr. Bay is survived by his longtime companion Maureen DeBarros of Groton; daughter, Kathy Sizer of Port Richy ,Fla.; granddaughter Dori Johnson of Odessa, Fla.; brother and sister-in-law Charles & Patricia Thompson of West Haven; sister and brother-in-law Roberta and Jack Harrison of Bethalto, Ill.; sister and brother-in-law Mary Lou and Jim Jones of Bethalto, Ill.; sister and brother-in-law Sue and Tom Harmon of St. Louis; Additionally many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Bay was employed by the Pfizer Corporation, as well as Int. Armored Car Service, before becoming a long haul truck driver for Cheesebrough Ponds. Mr. Bay retired in 2001.
Mr. Bay was a lifelong resident of the New London/Groton area.
Memorial service will be held 5 to 7 p.m., on Mar. 16th. at Impellitteri Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave. New London, CT.
In Lou of flowers please send donations to The .
Published in The Day on Mar. 16, 2019