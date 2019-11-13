|
New London - Edward Charles Murphy 85, of Montauk Avenue passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the Lawrence Memorial Hospital, New London.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 O'clock, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, from St. Joseph Church Squire Street New London. Entombment will follow in St. Mary Mausoleum, New London. The family will receive relatives and friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue New London. A complete obituary will appear in a later edition.
Published in The Day on Nov. 13, 2019