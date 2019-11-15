|
New London - Edward Charles Murphy, 85, of New London, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, New London, after a short illness. Born in Mystic Nov. 29, 1933, he was the son of the late Charles Michael and Mary Sullivan Murphy. Doris N. Edmond, his partner for life, survives him.
A life-long learner, he graduated from St. Joseph School and from Bulkeley School (1951) in New London. In 1955 he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in the School of Business Administration from the University of Connecticut and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserve. Serving on active duty from 1955 to 1957, he was a member of the 1st Armored Division where he attained the rank of First Lieutenant.
His firefighting career in New London began in 1952 as a member of the F.L. Allen Hook and Ladder Co. Ed became a Substitute Fireman in 1955 and was appointed Regular Fireman in 1958, after a military leave of absence. His assignments included Dispatcher, Driver for Engine 6 and Engine 1, and Ambulance/Rescue. In 1978, he earned an Associate in Science in Fire Technology and Administration from Thames Valley State Technical College (now Three Rivers Community College). He was promoted to Lieutenant in 1979 and to Battalion Chief in 1984. From 1979 to 1986 he served as Civil Preparedness Director and he was appointed Deputy Fire Marshall in 1985. After 46 years of service, Ed retired in 1998.
He served as president of the New London Municipal Employees Credit Union. He also delivered Thanksgiving and Christmas baskets for Catholic Charities for many years. In his retirement he became a long-time volunteer at the Shaw Mansion.
Ed and Doris travelled extensively, taking his mother to visit her family in Ireland, and then engaging in genealogical research in Ireland and the Czech Republic. This research took them to numerous locations in the United States, where they also participated in Elder Hostels. They enjoyed events at The Garde Arts Center, concerts at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, and family gatherings.
Ed leaves his brothers and their spouses, David P. Murphy (Judy) of Centerville, Mass., and Donald L. Murphy (Martha) of Stonington; and his sister, Marion M. Storey of Uncasville. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Joseph Storey; his sister-in-law, Lois Coffey Murphy; his niece Ann Murphy; and his nephew, Michael O'Hanley. He leaves his nieces and nephews, Pamela Heller (Louis), Karen Lyman (Lars), Joseph Storey (Audrey), Maureen Peloquin (Leo), Ellen Dengler (William), Marylee Murphy (Fred), Edward Murphy (Sarah) and their families.
He also leaves Doris's family, Judith E. Tolbert (late husband Clay Tolbert); and Richard A. Edmond; and Judy's children, Stephanie Reed (Alan), Jeffrey Denbow (Nancy), Tammi Lowry (Robbie), Laurie Tolbert, Senior Airman (Flightline Firefighter) Mitch Tolbert (Kate), and their families.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, from St. Joseph Church, Squire Street, New London. Entombment will follow in St. Mary's Mausoleum, New London. The family will receive relatives and friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Joseph Church, 37 Squire Street, New London, Connecticut 06320 or the New London County Historical Society, 11 Blinman Street, New London, Connecticut.
Published in The Day on Nov. 15, 2019