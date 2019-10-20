Home

Kenney-Luddy Funeral Home
205 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3108
(860) 223-1043
Edward D. "Ed" Champlin

Edward D. "Ed" Champlin Obituary
Groton - Edward D. "Ed" Champlin, 71, of Groton, passed away peacefully at home Oct. 1, 2019, surrounded by his family, after a 12-year battle with frontal temporal dementia. He is survived by his wife Marilyn; a daughter Jessica Bliven and son-in-law Kyle Bliven; brothers, John Champlin of Oklahoma and Richard Champlin of Australia; sisters, Melissa Champlin of Hawaii and Cheryl Thies of Massachusetts.

Ed worked for Dominion Millstone Power Station for 20 years. He was one of Jehovah's Witnesses for 47 years and served as an elder.

Services are private.
Published in The Day on Oct. 20, 2019
