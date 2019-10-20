|
Groton - Edward D. "Ed" Champlin, 71, of Groton, passed away peacefully at home Oct. 1, 2019, surrounded by his family, after a 12-year battle with frontal temporal dementia. He is survived by his wife Marilyn; a daughter Jessica Bliven and son-in-law Kyle Bliven; brothers, John Champlin of Oklahoma and Richard Champlin of Australia; sisters, Melissa Champlin of Hawaii and Cheryl Thies of Massachusetts.
Ed worked for Dominion Millstone Power Station for 20 years. He was one of Jehovah's Witnesses for 47 years and served as an elder.
Services are private.
Published in The Day on Oct. 20, 2019