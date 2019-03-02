Groton - Edward D. Kolar, age 74, a longtime resident of Land O'Lakes, Wis. and formerly of Crown Point, Ind. and Groton, passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at his home. Edward was born Feb. 26, 1944, in Gary, Ind. to Edward and Evelyn (Wesley) Kolar.



He worked at the Ford Motor Company in Hedrich, Ill., at the Ski Loft as a Service Department Manager in Groton, and as a self-employed computer consultant in Connecticut. Edward enjoyed collecting old cars, Model T's in particular, and boating. He had an analytical mind and was always fixing things. He was a staunch member of the Rotary International Club. He was also a member of the VFW Post 8400 in Land O'Lakes, Wis., the American Legion, and the International Order of Odd Fellows. Edward served in the U.S. Navy for seven years in submarines.



He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Jeanne K. Kolar of Land O'Lakes, Wis.; son, Michael (Lori) Kolar of Old Lyme; and granddaughters, Kaetlin Kolar and Alexis Kolar.



A memorial service for Edward will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River, WI. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com Published in The Day on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary