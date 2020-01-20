Home

AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester
167 OLD HARTFORD RD
Colchester, CT 06415
(860) 537-9611
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Edward E. "Ed" Cull Jr.

Edward E. "Ed" Cull Jr. Obituary
East Hampton - Edward "Ed" E. Cull Jr., 61, of East Hampton, and formerly of Colchester, passed away at home Jan. 17, 2020.

Calling hours will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Road, Colchester. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Christopher Potvin Scholarship Fund (www.chrispotvinfund.com). Ed always supported and shared a passion for their purpose. For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Jan. 20, 2020
