Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
River Bend Cemetery
111 High St
Westerly, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward F. Evans Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward F. Evans Sr. Obituary
Pawcatuck - Edward F. Evans Sr., 84, of Pawcatuck passed away Feb. 20, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Edward was the son of the late William C. and Anastasia Evans.

In 1959, Edward married the love of his life Mary Jean (Batty). They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in August 2019. He was employed at Harris Graphics for 25 years. Edward enjoyed singing, was an avid gardener, golfer and loved to spend time with his grandchildren.

Besides his wife he leaves daughters, Donna (Carlo) Antonino, Jane Silva, Pamela Bressette, Linda (Paul) Rizzo; daughter-in-law Rosina Evans; twelve grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three siblings, Marie, Roselyn and Ernest; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Edward F. Evans Jr.; and two brothers, William C. and John.

Per his wishes, there are no visiting hours. A Graveside Service with Full Military Honors will be held at noon Monday at River Bend Cemetery, 111 High St., Westerly.

Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -