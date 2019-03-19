Uncasville - Edward G. Javor, 93, died peacefully at home Friday, Mar. 15, 2019, following a brief illness. He was surrounded by family. Born in Esmond, Rhode Island April 15, 1925, he was the son of the late K. Richard and Blanche (Sovinska) Javor and was the loving husband of Marie (Paquin) Javor for 62 years.



A proud lifelong Montville resident, Edward was a 1943 graduate of Chapman Technical High School in New London. While still a student, Edward enlisted to serve his country. He reported for service the day after graduation, honorably serving with the Army Air Corps during World War II and the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He attended Syracuse University's Officer Candidate School and, following his service, the University of Connecticut. He returned to his home town and began a long and successful career with the United States Postal Service. Beginning in Uncasville as a rural carrier he worked his way up, retiring as a Director of Customer Services from the New London Post Office. He was a lifelong member of St. John's Church, the Knights of Columbus and the Polish American Citizen's Club. In addition, he had a passion for politics and served on the Montville Democratic Town Committee for a number of years.



A natural athlete and rabid baseball fan, he was among those responsible for establishing Little League baseball in Montville. The joy he had for the game was contagious, and he served as an umpire and coach for many years. He was also appointed one of the first constables in Montville. As a part-time constable, he could often be found assigned to the Norwich-New London Drive-In Theater in the 1970's, where he was affectionately nicknamed "Fast Eddie" by the local teenagers. A true sports enthusiast, he was a devoted follower of the Saint Louis Cardinals, the New York Giants and the Boston Red Sox. A dedicated fan of UCONN athletics, he especially enjoyed rooting for the women's basketball team. A gifted handyman, he had a mechanical aptitude and found pleasure in fixing almost anything. In retirement, he enjoyed golfing as a member of the Norwich Golf Course and spending time with his beloved cats, particularly Dizzy and Sissy. Additionally, as a certified Master Gardner, he could often be found working in his yard, as well as building and maintaining his gorgeous hand-constructed stone walls. He was a practical and generous man who enjoyed shopping for bargains and sharing them with others. The true joy of his life was his family. He was a born entertainer and host and loved nothing more than time spent telling stories over drinks with his family and friends.



In addition to his wife Marie; he is survived by his five children, Kathleen Clark and husband William, Edward Javor and wife Ellen (Girotti), Carol Turban and husband Jon, Amy Sebastian and husband William, and Ellen Javor. Additionally, he is survived by 13 grandchildren, Daniel Javor, Elizabeth Clark, Eric Javor, Megan Clark, Jon Turban (wife Megan Murray), Colin Sebastian (wife Carly Byron), Mathew Turban, Katrina Sebastian, Christopher Sebastian, Molly Turban, Carly Sebastian, Erin Turban, and Connor Sebastian. He was predeceased by his grandson, James Turban; and four siblings, Mary Orris, Stanley Javor, Walter Javor, and Marjorie Armband.



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday at St. John Church, 22 Maple Ave, Uncasville. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 11 Jerome Rd, Uncasville. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Saint Vincent DePaul Place, Norwich, CT.