Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2888
Edward H. "Bill" Rollins


1914 - 2019
Edward H. "Bill" Rollins Obituary
Mystic - Edward "Bill" H. Rollins, 94, of Mystic passed away peacefully Dec. 27, 2019. He was born Dec. 29, 1914, in Changsha, China, the son of the late Dr. Henry B. Rollins and Helen Doolittle Rollins.

Bill was employed for many years with Hamilton Standard Aircraft Corporation as a business aircraft supervisor. He retired in 1985. He enjoyed spending time with his family, boating, fishing and making jewelry.

He was predeceased by his loving wife Elinor J. Rollins of Mystic; and his son Edward B. Rollins of Harmony, Pa. He is survived by his daughter Pamela Hirsch of McLean, Va.; his grandchildren: Stephanie Orsini of Bloomfield, Jennifer Balut of South Hadley, Mass., Christopher Rollins of Wendell, N.C., Seth Hirsch of McLean, Va. and Sarah Hirsch of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; and a great-grandson Mason Balut of South Hadley, Mass.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date for immediate family.
Published in The Day on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
