Bradenton, Fla. - Edward Henry Fontaine, 85, formerly of Groton passed away peacefully June 13, 2019, in the presence of his wife Fran, family, friends and his favorite 4 legged companion, Quincy.



Edward was born March 14, 1934, in Jewett City, the son of Edmund and Caroline (Kusak) Fontaine. Ed was an avid fisherman and fan of the UCONN Huskies ladies Basketball team. Ed attended NFA in Norwich, class of 1952 along with Union College in Barbourville, Ky. where he excelled in education and baseball. Ed was also known as a local legend playing for the Mustangs in the Morgan League.



Ed had a 22 year military career starting in the U.S. Army as a medic, paratrooper with the 82nd ABN and finally an MP / Provost Marshall. Ed went on to serve in the Rhode Island National Guard followed by the 76th Division of the U.S. Army Reserves in Norwich retiring at the rank of first sergeant.



Ed worked at Pfizer Inc. in Groton retiring after 33 years as an Associate Scientist. Ed also worked for the Groton Town Police Dept. from 1965 to 2004 as their longest serving Supernumerary Officer. Ed was a long time fixture walking the foot beat in downtown Mystic.



Ed belonged to the Order of DeMolay N.C., Elks 360, Charity & Relief Masons of Mystic, NCO Assoc., and the Interstate Police Officers Assoc.



Ed was predeceased by his brothers, Edmund and Arthur; sister Elaine Cluny; nephew David Cluny; and grandson Richard Bronson.



Ed is survived by his loving wife of 39 years Fran; sister Shirley of Crawfordville, Fla.; son Edward of Santa Cruz, Calif.; daughter Sandra Bronson and husband Randy of Griswold; son Kevin and wife Wendy of Quaker Hill; brother-in-law Dr. Gene Maran and wife Diane of New London; Maria Estrella of Groton; grandchildren, Dr. Michael Bronson and wife Nicole of Stamford, Gabrielle Fontaine of Quaker Hill, Margot and Alex Fontaine of Philadelphia; and great-grandchildren, Paige and Noah Bronson of Stamford.



Ed will be buried with full military honors at a private service in the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown. Donations may be made in Ed's name at the CT Humane Society. A celebration of life will be held at noon August 4, 2019, at the Groton Elks. Published in The Day on June 30, 2019