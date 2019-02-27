|
Edward Henry Porter, 88, of Waterford, passed away Feb. 22, 2019.
Edward enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and fought the Cold War with the Strategic Air Command. Edward put his Air Force training to work, first at Olin Chemical and later at United Nuclear Corp. in New Haven, where he was an electronic technician for more than 30 years.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Jule (Hurley) Porter.
Calling hours and a memorial service will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m, Saturday, Mar. 2, with the service to begin at 1 p.m., at the Swan Funeral Home, 1224 Boston Post Rd, Old Saybrook, CT.
Published in The Day on Feb. 27, 2019
