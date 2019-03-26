Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
13 Beckwith Ln
Old Lyme, CT 06371
(860) 443-8355
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Rutty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward J. Rutty


1986 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward J. Rutty Obituary
Old Lyme - Edward J. Rutty, 33, of Old Lyme passed away Friday, March 22, 2019.

Eddie was born March 21, 1986, in New London to Donald Rutty Sr. and Deborah Rutty. Eddie enjoyed hiking, fishing, helping his dad around the house, and most importantly, spending time with his son, Arron.

Eddie is survived by his father, Donald Rutty Sr.; sisters, Michelle Tuthill and Cheryl Fredericksen; son Arron Rutty; and his girlfriend, Melissa Alessandrini; as well as his brother-in-laws, Cory Tuthill and Tim Fredericksen; niece Faith; nephews, John, Konnor and Nolan; grandfather, Donald Bugbee Sr.; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is predeceased by his mother, Deborah Rutty; brother, Donald Rutty Jr.; grandmothers, Dorothy Bugbee and Gertrude Rutty; grandfather, Elwin Rutty Sr.; and uncles, Elwin Rutty Jr. and Jeffery Rutty.

Calling Hours will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 13 Beckwith Ln., Old Lyme. A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, in Duck River Cemetery, Old Lyme. Please visit www.fultontherouxoldlyme.com for photos, tributes and directions.
Published in The Day on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
Download Now