Old Lyme - Edward J. Rutty, 33, of Old Lyme passed away Friday, March 22, 2019.
Eddie was born March 21, 1986, in New London to Donald Rutty Sr. and Deborah Rutty. Eddie enjoyed hiking, fishing, helping his dad around the house, and most importantly, spending time with his son, Arron.
Eddie is survived by his father, Donald Rutty Sr.; sisters, Michelle Tuthill and Cheryl Fredericksen; son Arron Rutty; and his girlfriend, Melissa Alessandrini; as well as his brother-in-laws, Cory Tuthill and Tim Fredericksen; niece Faith; nephews, John, Konnor and Nolan; grandfather, Donald Bugbee Sr.; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is predeceased by his mother, Deborah Rutty; brother, Donald Rutty Jr.; grandmothers, Dorothy Bugbee and Gertrude Rutty; grandfather, Elwin Rutty Sr.; and uncles, Elwin Rutty Jr. and Jeffery Rutty.
Calling Hours will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 13 Beckwith Ln., Old Lyme. A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, in Duck River Cemetery, Old Lyme. Please visit www.fultontherouxoldlyme.com for photos, tributes and directions.
Published in The Day on Mar. 26, 2019