East Lyme - Edward "Ned" Kardys, 62 of Niantic passed away Friday May 10, 2019, at his residence.



He was born September 7, 1956, in New London the son of the late Joseph A. and Dorthea Sweeney Kardys. He married the former Carol Vara Sept. 29, 2012, at the Niantic Community Church, Niantic.



Ned graduated from Robert E. Fitch High School in Groton and received his bachelor degree from Cornell University. He later received his master's degree from Columbia University and his Doctorate of Dental Medicine from the University of Connecticut. Ned's passion was art, he was a well renowned artist in our area.



His passions were artistry, photography, painting, gardening, travel, boating and his love of birds. He was a member of the Niantic community Church, Mystic Art Assoc. and Old Lyme Art Assoc.



Besides his wife Carol he is survived by his brother Gary Kardys of North Greenbush, N.Y.; and his sister Jan Kardays of Redding; two sister-in-laws, Emma Gennaro of Andover, Mass., Patricia Vara Appleby, Melrose Mass.; and many nieces and nephews.



The family will receive relatives and friends 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday May 16, 2019, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday May 17, 2019, at the Niantic Community Church, 170 Pennsylvania Ave. Niantic.



Kindly omit flowers. Donations in Ned's memory may be made to the Niantic Community Church.



Published in The Day on May 14, 2019