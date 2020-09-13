Niantic - Edward N. " Ed" Geary of Niantic died Aug. 31, 2020, peacefully in his sleep. He was born in 1933, to Edward H. Geary and Aurette Fournier Geary. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marjorie M. McCarthy Geary.
Ed was raised in Montville and graduated from Norwich Free Academy in 1951. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean War for two years on the USS Waldron (DD- 699). Military service ended and Ed used his positive attitude, work ethic and outgoing personality to enter the automobile sales and management business in Southeastern Connecticut. He worked in the business for nearly 50 years. He was a proud member of the Niantic American Legion, donating time and effort to the organization and marching in many Memorial Day parades.
Ed was a talented artist; he enjoyed creating caricatures, capturing people, and depicting everyday life. He was an avid sports fan and loved watching his kids' activities growing up. He rarely missed a game, play or recital and always provided nurturing critiques. He continued this tradition with all his grandchildren. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially going for swims at McCook Beach in Niantic. He and Marjorie met at McCook Point Park in Niantic and were married Nov. 28, 1959.
He is survived by his children: son John and wife Julie, son James and wife Karen, daughter Maria and husband Scott Reagan, daughter Anne and husband Jeffrey Brodaski, and son Edward Michael Geary. He leaves behind ten grandchildren: Cameron, Victoria, James, Nicholas, Samuel, Mary, Margaret, Molly, McCarthy and Trevor; and one great-grandson Leonardo. He is also survived by his brother John F. Geary and wife Donna; and nephew Scott Geary and family.
Ed's children have wonderful memories of their father. They went on many ski vacations as a family; and specifically treasure their father and mother's fantastic cooking. Ed built his own grill from stones in his backyard. He was a master griller. Friends in the neighborhood would come over all the time to taste his magical cooking. Ed had a great love for music, and he and Marjorie were always found dancing at many family gatherings.
Ed will always be remembered for his optimistic outlook, hard work and dedication to family. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Saint Agnes Church in Niantic. Donations amy be made to: The Humane Society of the United States or The American Cancer Society
.