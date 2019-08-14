|
Ledyard - Edward P. Churilla, 65, of Ledyard passed away Aug. 6, 2019, at Manchester Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. Born June 17, 1954, son of Edward Churilla and the late Eleanor Palmer Churilla of Bolton.
He was predeceased by his son Michael Churilla. He is survived by his father, Edward Churilla; wife Karen Churilla; his sons, Matthew Churilla and partner Emily Alston and Benjamin Churilla; daughter Caitlin Surrell and wife Alyssa; his sisters, Donna Lanzano and husband Ronald and Kathy Legere and husband Roland; and his brother David Churilla and partner Lanny Clarkson. He also had two grandchildren, Elizabeth and Alexander Churilla; and several nieces and nephews.
Ed was formally employed at Electric Boat as a carpenter for 30 years. He loved building models, shooting at the range and of course spending time with his family.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 24, at Atwood Hose Fire Station, 24 Wauregan Rd., Wauregan, CT.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to his daughter, Caitlin Surrell, 444 North Society Rd., Canterbury, CT. 06331, to help with the costs of services and cremation, the remainder to be distributed to various organizations close to Eddie's heart, or to the facebook site: Edward "Eddie" Churilla memorial page.
Published in The Day on Aug. 14, 2019