Mystic - Edward R. Moore, 86, of Mystic died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Barbara L. Moore.



All funeral services will be private for the family.



A complete obituary will be published in Sunday's edition of The Day.



The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic is assisting the family.



