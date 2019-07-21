Home

BYLES MAC DOUGALL
Edward Freeman
Edward V. Freeman


1921 - 2019
Edward V. Freeman Obituary
Mystic - Edward V. Freeman, 98, of Mystic died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at his residence. He was born Feb. 14, 1921, in Omaha, Neb. to Edward H. and Barbara Lorkivick Freeman. He married Delia Collie Freeman, she died Feb. 7, 2004.

He served 23 years in the U.S. Navy as Master Chief and retired in 1965. He then worked at Electric Boat for 20 years while raising his family in Groton. Ed was an avid Yankee fan and rarely missed watching a game.

Ed leaves behind three children, Edward Michael Freeman of Groton, Donna Vail and her husband Elton of Waterford, Barry Freeman and his wife Jill of North Stonington; his four grandchildren Eddie, Lindsay, Chris and Jeff and his three great-grandchildren Hazel, Alexander and Caroline.

Services and burial at Elm Grove Cemetery in Mystic are private.

Byles Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the on line register or to share a memory.
Published in The Day on July 21, 2019
