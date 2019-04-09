Edward W. Magowan, Jr., age 80 of Groton, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London.



He was born April 24, 1938, in Groton, the son of Edward W. and Amelia Jackson Magowan. Ed married Frances P. Lynch Oct. 28, 1960, in Groton. Frances passed away July 28, 2012.



Ed graduated from Chapman Technical School and was an iron worker for Local 15 Ironworker's Union.



He enjoyed traveling with his wife in the motor home that he built, and attending his grandchildren's activities. He had a passion for working on the farm and tinkering with his numerous tractors, lawn mowers, and golf carts. He was always available to help his family and friends.



He is survived by two sons, Edward W. Magowan, III and Steven; wife, Michele Magowan of Groton; two daughters, Patricia Magowan and husband, Robert Pepin of Groton, and Linda Dipolino and husband, Charles, Jr. of Stonington; a sister, Martha Shaw of Brattleboro, Vt.; and five grandchildren, Sarah, Charles III, Kathrine, David and Colin.



He was predeceased by his sisters; Barbara Hoops and Carolyn Orkney; and his brother, John Magowan.



All services are private.