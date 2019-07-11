|
Old Saybrook - Edward Wilfred Counter, 83, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at home in Old Saybrook.
Family will greet friends and relatives from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, 34 Main Street, Centerbrook. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at St. John's Church, 161 Main Street, Old Saybrook. Burial will immediately follow at Riverside Cemetery, 59 Sheffield Street, Old Saybrook.
Published in The Day on July 11, 2019