Edwin H. Lorah Obituary
Ledyard - Edwin H. Lorah Jr., 84, of Ledyard, husband of Stella A. Lorah, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London after a short illness.

Calling hours are from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 27, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Route 12 Gales Ferry. Interment will be private on a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the James Lyons Scholarship Fund, c/o East Lyme High School. A full obituary will be published in a later edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Dec. 22, 2019
