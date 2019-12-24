|
Ledyard - Edwin H. Lorah Jr.,84, of Ledyard died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London due to complications from chemotherapy.
Born July 30, 1935, in Mahanoy, Pa., the son of Edwin H. Lorah Sr. and Mary Alberici Lorah. In 1953, he joined the United States Navy and proudly served his country for four years. Following his time in the Navy he was accepted into Indiana Institute of Technology, where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering after only three years of enrollment. While in attendance, Ed became a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity and experienced many memorable moments with his engineering brotherhood. He was later employed at Sperry Rand/Lockheed Martin, where he worked on FBM systems for the Submarine Division of the U.S. Navy.
Before Ed earned his diploma, he took on a greater role – the role of husband. In 1958, he married Stella Daddabbo Lorah. Ed and Stella were married for 60 years and would have celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary Dec. 27. He took great pride in his role as a husband, even in his poor health, and shined bright in this role.
Ed was an avid reader with a love for historical nonfiction. He also enjoyed watching sports, listening to classical music, and spending time at the beach. Ed spent his summer times at the beach, sitting on "his" porch with a crossword puzzle or the beach watching a sailboat race. He created 50 years of memories at the beach with his family boating, laughing, and eating lobster. His passion for sports led him to be an officiating official for many sports leagues, some which include: an umpire for a men's softball league, a little league umpire, and a wrestling referee. He loved watching his grandchildren at their sporting events and rarely missed a game, no matter the distance he had to travel. He also proudly watched some of his grandchildren in drama productions throughout their school years.
Ed was a communicant of Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Gales Ferry, where he also served as an usher. He was a lifetime member of the Groton Lodge of Elks. He was a member of the Jaycees, and once served as the president for his local chapter. He was also an active member of the Ledyard Booster Club.
In addition to his wife Stella, he is survived by two sons, Edwin Lorah and his wife Maria of East Lyme, Marc Lorah of Gloucester, Mass.; two daughters, Cynthia Lorah of Clinton, Denise Dannibale of Voluntown; a brother Raymond Lorah of Apopka, Fla.; grandchildren, Jacqueline, Eddie, Andrew, Alley, Matthew and Anthony. He was predeceased by a grandson James W. Lyons III; brothers, George and Ronnie Lorah; sister Dolores Luddine.
Calling hours will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, in Our lady of Lourdes Church, Route 12, Gales ferry. Interment will be private on a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the James W. Lyons III, Scholarship Fund, C/O East Lyme High School.
Published in The Day on Dec. 24, 2019