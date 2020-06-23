Niantic - Edwin Russell Maynard Jr., 93, of Niantic entered eternal life suddenly at home June 14, 2020.



Ed was born in New London Feb. 18, 1927, the firstborn child of Edwin R. Maynard Sr. and Linna (Turner) Maynard. He lived in the same neighborhood in Niantic where he grew up, for his entire life.



He leaves his wife Adriena (Faluotico) to mourn his passing. They were united in marriage Sept. 11, 1948, at Sacred Heart Church in Groton and were devoted to each other for nearly 72 years.



Ed graduated from Chapman Tech in New London in June of 1944 and was drafted into the U.S. Army shortly after. He proudly served until his honorable discharge in 1946 at the rank of sergeant. He went to work as a painter for his father and after marrying, building his own home, and having a daughter Ed returned to school attending night classes at Willimantic State Teachers College. He graduated with a degree in History and Education in 1964 then went on to pursue his master's degree, also from Willimantic. He had a fulfilling career as a fifth-grade teacher at Mohegan Elementary School in Uncasville. Ed truly enjoyed his teaching years, his students and the many friendships formed with fellow teachers and support staff. He retired from teaching but never ended his career in the sharing of knowledge or life lessons with those around him.



Ed and Adriena were "snowbirds" who drove to Port Orange, Fla. each winter until he reached the age of 90. They had wonderful adventures there with good friends and neighbors now gone but lovingly remembered. They particularly enjoyed their times on Ponce Inlet where Ed would spend many an hour fishing while "Ade" strolled the beach or commiserated with friends. Ed loved nothing better than to jump in the car and "go for a ride" to places near and far. His rides often included a meal at special restaurants and he always would follow routes that brought them to his favorite stops.



Ed loved boats and he had several over the years. The waterways near Black Point were his favorite and summer days would find him out fishing. In his later years he was joined by his grandsons and great-grandchildren who were the joys of his life.



He took up gardening fifty years ago, planting his last one in April. Only last week he hilled up his potatoes! He took great pride in his produce, much of which was given to neighbors and friends. The love of the garden has been passed on to his daughter and grandchildren.



Ed was predeceased by his parents; his sister Estella Beckett as well as her husband Bob, his truly best friend. He was also predeceased by his brother Westell "Teety" Maynard.



In addition to Adriena he leaves his brother, F. Lee Maynard of Niantic; his daughter, Linna Ellis (Bill) of East Lyme; his grandsons, Kevin Ellis (Janetta) of California, Md., and Greg of Niantic; as well as his great-grandchildren, Aidan, Wyatt, Ainsley and Zain. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, and friends.



Ed was never heard to say a bad word about anyone and was also quick to offer needed assistance.



In deference to the current times Ed's funeral will be private.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Mohegan School PTO, 49 Golden Road, Uncasville, CT 06382.



Heartfelt thanks to Mary Scarpa and Verna Swann for their kind devotion to Ed and Adriena over these many years.



Rest well Ed.



