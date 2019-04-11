Home

Byles Memorial Home - New London
99 Huntington St
New London, CT 06320
860 442 0343
Efrain Ramos
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Byles Memorial Home - New London
99 Huntington St
New London, CT 06320
Prayer Service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
Byles Memorial Home - New London
99 Huntington St
New London, CT 06320
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Byles Memorial Home - New London
99 Huntington St
New London, CT 06320
New London - Efrain Ramos Sr., 82, of New London entered eternal life to be with Jesus Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the Lawrence Memorial Hospital in New London. He was born Dec. 17, 1936, in Arroyo, Puerto Rico. Efrain came to Connecticut when he was 20 years old with his wife Maria Morales, she survives him.

He worked as a painter at Electric Boat. Efrain loved his family and the Red Sox.

Besides his wife Maria, he is survived by Sons, Efrain Ramos Jr., Edwin Ramos and Alvin Morales; daughters, Sonia Ramos, Arlene Morales, Wendy Ramos-Hart, and Erica Ramos; 17 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by son, Luis Angel Cintron and daughter, Sandry Morales Ramos. Efrain was loved by his wife, children and grandchildren.

Visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday (today) April 11, 2019, with a prayer service starting at 6 p.m. at the Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London. Family and Friends will gather 10 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Byles Memorial Home to go in procession to Cedar Grove Cemetery for a graveside service. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the online register or to share a memory.
Published in The Day on Apr. 11, 2019
