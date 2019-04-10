|
|
|
New London - Efrain Ramos Sr., 82, of New London died April 7, 2019, at the Lawrence Memorial Hospital in New London. He was born Dec. 17, 1936, in Arroyo, Puerto Rico. He worked as a painter at Electric Boat. Efrain married Maria Morales, she survives him.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, with a prayer service starting at 6 p.m. at the Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London. Graveside Service 10:30 a.m. Friday April 12, 2019, at Cedar Grove Cemetery, New London. A full obituary will appear in Thursday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More