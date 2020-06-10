Norwich - It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our Mom, Eileen C. "Red" (Daly) McDermott, who passed away at home quietly with her family by her side Monday, June 8, 2020, after an incredible 95 years filled with adventure, love, and time well spent with her large Irish clan.
Eileen was born Feb. 23, 1925, in Yonkers, N.Y., daughter of Arthur and Julia (McCarthy) Daly. She married Francis J. "Mac" McDermott Dec. 7, 1946, in Yonkers, N.Y. and they were married for 49 years until his passing in 1996. Eileen was a quiet yet spunky woman who was devoted to raising her family. She enjoyed reading, traveling with Mac to Ireland, Italy, France, and throughout the United States. After her husband's death she continued to travel with her children and her favorite destination was Vermont to visit her sons.
Eileen is survived by five sons, Francis (Susan) McDermott of Arizona, Brian McDermott of Rutland, Vt., Dennis (Carolyn) McDermott of East Calais, Vt., Bob (Terri) McDermott of Gales Ferry, Thomas McDermott (with whom she made her home for 24 years), and his friend Debi Riggs of Norwich; her only daughter Colleen (Gari) Depasse of Brooklyn; her grandchildren, Joseph and Lynn McDermott of Arizona, Brian (Megan) McDermott Jr. of New Hampshire, Kyle McDermott of Maryland, Ian (Sara) McDermott of Vermont, Cailey (Andre) Wilkens of Colorado, Eric (Sarah) McDermott of Ledyard, Erin (Armando) Bettini of Preston, Meghan (Tim) Payne of Old Saybrook, Ryan McDermott of West Hartford, Justin (Wendy) Depasse of Massachusetts, and Allison (Jeff) Silver of Brooklyn. She is also survived by 15 great-grandchildren, Abigail, Tyler, Nicholas, Connor, Mason, Emma, Hanna, Samuel, Harper, Addison, Lea, Liam, Grace, Jillian, and Dilse; and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Mac, she was predeceased by her eight siblings; and her granddaughter, Kerry McDermott.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Cummings-Gagne Funeral home, 82 Cliff Street in Norwich.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Norwich. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Norwich.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Eileen's memory can be made to St. Patrick's Cathedral, 213 Broadway, Norwich, CT or St James School, 120 Water Street, Danielson, CT 06239.
"Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear."
Published in The Day on Jun. 10, 2020.