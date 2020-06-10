Eileen C. McDermott
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norwich - It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our Mom, Eileen C. "Red" (Daly) McDermott, who passed away at home quietly with her family by her side Monday, June 8, 2020, after an incredible 95 years filled with adventure, love, and time well spent with her large Irish clan.

Eileen was born Feb. 23, 1925, in Yonkers, N.Y., daughter of Arthur and Julia (McCarthy) Daly. She married Francis J. "Mac" McDermott Dec. 7, 1946, in Yonkers, N.Y. and they were married for 49 years until his passing in 1996. Eileen was a quiet yet spunky woman who was devoted to raising her family. She enjoyed reading, traveling with Mac to Ireland, Italy, France, and throughout the United States. After her husband's death she continued to travel with her children and her favorite destination was Vermont to visit her sons.

Eileen is survived by five sons, Francis (Susan) McDermott of Arizona, Brian McDermott of Rutland, Vt., Dennis (Carolyn) McDermott of East Calais, Vt., Bob (Terri) McDermott of Gales Ferry, Thomas McDermott (with whom she made her home for 24 years), and his friend Debi Riggs of Norwich; her only daughter Colleen (Gari) Depasse of Brooklyn; her grandchildren, Joseph and Lynn McDermott of Arizona, Brian (Megan) McDermott Jr. of New Hampshire, Kyle McDermott of Maryland, Ian (Sara) McDermott of Vermont, Cailey (Andre) Wilkens of Colorado, Eric (Sarah) McDermott of Ledyard, Erin (Armando) Bettini of Preston, Meghan (Tim) Payne of Old Saybrook, Ryan McDermott of West Hartford, Justin (Wendy) Depasse of Massachusetts, and Allison (Jeff) Silver of Brooklyn. She is also survived by 15 great-grandchildren, Abigail, Tyler, Nicholas, Connor, Mason, Emma, Hanna, Samuel, Harper, Addison, Lea, Liam, Grace, Jillian, and Dilse; and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Mac, she was predeceased by her eight siblings; and her granddaughter, Kerry McDermott.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Cummings-Gagne Funeral home, 82 Cliff Street in Norwich.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Norwich. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Norwich.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Eileen's memory can be made to St. Patrick's Cathedral, 213 Broadway, Norwich, CT or St James School, 120 Water Street, Danielson, CT 06239.

"Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear."

Please visit www.cummings-gagnefh.com to leave condolences or share a memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Cummings-Gagne Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Patrick's Cathedral
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cummings-Gagne Funeral Home
82 Cliff Street
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 887-4285
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved