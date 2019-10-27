|
Waterford - Eileen T. Madden, 89, of Waterford, formerly of New London, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at home, surrounded by her family.
Eileen was born July 20, 1930, to the late William and Ellen (O'Brien) O'Dwyer in Tipperary, Ireland. She emigrated from Ireland in 1947, and was welcomed by her sister, Maureen, and her uncle's family to Brooklyn, N.Y. Eileen completed her high school education in 1948, graduating from Catherine McAuley High School. She achieved her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse after attending St. Vincent Hospital's School of Nursing AND graduating in 1953. She was a proud alumna of St. Vincent's, attending many reunions and re-connecting with classmates through the years.
Eileen married Jack Madden Sept. 28, 1957, at St. Vincent Ferrer Church in Brooklyn, N.Y. Together they raised five children in New London. After taking time to raise her family, she eagerly returned to work as a nurse for 20 years at Camelot Nursing Home in New London. Eileen was dedicated to giving every patient compassionate and respectful care as taught by the Sisters of Charity of St. Vincent's Hospital.
Eileen's Catholic faith was very important to her and she and Jack were strong supporters of Catholic schools and St. Joseph Parish. Irish culture was also a central part of the Madden home as Eileen and Jack enjoyed many years of active participation in the Irish dancing community as well as with the Ancient Order of Hibernians. Eileen and Jack traveled to Ireland frequently, visiting family and exploring the country, building years of wonderful memories together. In her later years, Eileen became an avid UCONN Women's basketball fan.
Eileen was predeceased by her husband Jack in 2013. She is survived by four daughters and sons-in-law: Maureen and Joseph Peters and their sons, Brendan married to Emma, Kevin and Liam; Kathleen and James Depew and their children: Claire, married to David, Andrew and Elizabeth, Teresa and Lou Harrington and their son, Sean; Eileen and Dean Armstrong and their daughters, Hannah and Kathryn; and her son, Sean and his wife Stacey Madden, and their sons, Jack and Patrick. She also leaves five cherished sisters: Bee Maher, Angela Doheny, and Sr. Teresa O'Dwyer of Ireland, and Maureen McCarthy and Sr. Kathleen O'Dwyer of the United States; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Eileen is also survived by her brother-in-law, John Crilly and his children, Mary, John, and Joe. She is also survived by her beloved cousin, John O'Brien.
Calling hours are from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Church, followed by interment in St. Mary Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared on Eileen's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Oct. 27, 2019