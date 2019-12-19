Home

Eileen Therese Wilson

Eileen Therese Wilson In Memoriam
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory of EILEEN THERESE WILSON Mar. 2, 1960 - Dec. 19, 2009 As we gather for our tenth Christmas without you, we are thankful for the way you brought our family together, especially around the holidays. This season we'll put on our sweatpants, bake cookies and dance around the kitchen remembering that we've got to get up every morning, with a smile on our face and show the world all the love in our hearts. Thank you for continuing to watch over us everyday. Love you always, Colleen, Rew, Fallon, Ireland & Rob
Published in The Day on Dec. 19, 2019
