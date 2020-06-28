New London - Elaine Catherine Butler, 56, died unexpectedly at home June 24, 2020. Elaine was born Nov. 19, 1963, in New London, where she lived most of her life. She graduated from St. Joseph School and St. Bernard High School. She earned a BA degree and a MS degree in counseling from Southern Connecticut State University. Elaine spent her professional career dedicated to helping others, first as a counselor at the Magnet School in New London, and in recent years, protecting the most vulnerable members of our community in her role as a conservator and guardian in the state court system.
Elaine was a talented athlete, and was the first girl to play Little League Baseball in Connecticut. She went on to play varsity softball at St. Bernard and intramural softball at SCSU. At the age of 20, upon a dare from her brother, she entered and won the New London Miss Italiano pageant. For many years, she coached both youth softball and basketball in New London. She remained very fit in her adult life, regularly working out at the gym and power walking with friends along the streets of New London. Elaine was a lifelong communicant at St. Joseph Church.
Elaine was predeceased by her beloved father, Harry Butler. In recent years, she has selflessly served as primary and loving caregiver to her mother, Eleanor Satti Butler. She is survived by her five siblings: Jim Butler and his wife Debbie, of New London, Colleen McLaughlin and her husband Rob, of Miramar, Fla., Brian Butler and his wife Rosemarie, of Beverly Hills, Fla., Patrick Butler and his wife Tricia, of Louisville, Colo. and Michael Butler and his wife Laurie Pellegren, of Moodus; her long-time companion Ray Suarez, of New London; and ten nieces and nephews, who adored her.
Services are private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 3, at St. Joseph Church, New London. Due to the necessity of social distancing, priority seating will be given to Elaine's family. Seating for the public will be limited. An interment service will follow at St. Mary Cemetery.
Donations in her memory can be made to the Gemma E. Moran Food Bank in New London. Condolences may be shared on Elaine's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Jun. 28, 2020.