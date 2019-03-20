Home

Uncasville - Elaine D. Monroe, 89, died at her home Friday, Mar. 15. She was born in Griswold, to the late Fredrick Shaw and Louella (Medbery) Meech. She married her beloved husband Paul Monroe who predeceased her. Elaine was a loving mother to her 5 daughters and grandmother to 8 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Mar. 22, at Church & Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St., Norwich, CT. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Day on Mar. 20, 2019
