|
|
New London - Elaine Elsie Friedrich Grous, 94, formerly of Rockville, late of New London, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the New London Health and Rehabilitation Center in Waterford.
She was born in Rockville May 31, 1924, the daughter of Edward and Elsie Kietel Friedrich. She was predeceased by her husband, Rudolph Grous, and is survived by a son, Joseph Grous of Uncasville; two daughters, Charlene Tracy of Trenton, Maine, Debra Grous of Waterford; two brothers, Edward Friedrich of Manville, R.I., Arthur Friedrich of Uncasville; 11 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son Wayne Grous.
Burial will take place at 1:30 p.m Friday in Cedar Grove Cemetery. There are no calling hours. The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home of New London has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Day on May 2, 2019