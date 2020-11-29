Mystic - Elaine Berg Ferry, 82, was born Elaine Fe Berg in Manila in the Philippines Islands in 1938. She was three years old when the city was occupied by the Japanese army, making life precarious for her parents, two older sisters and extended family. The family was very fortunate to survive under occupation for three years before being liberated by the American forces. Shortly thereafter, the family relocated to Los Angeles, where years later as a young adult, Elaine met a young U.S. Air Force officer from Massachusetts at a USO dance. She married Donald Ferry and eventually settled in southeastern Connecticut.



She was a loving mother to three children, Catherine Ferry of Griswold, the late Vincent Ferry and Diana McCue of Lakeville, Mass. She was also very fond of animals, so in addition to three children there were dogs, cats, rabbits, chickens, ducks, a small flock of sheep and a burro named Poncho at their home in Old Mystic.



Elaine was artistic and gave hand embroidered gifts to many new babies. She loved day trips with her senior center or husband in retirement and especially loved to travel to visit her West Coast sisters and their families. At her assisted living facility in Mystic, she was known for having a happy smile and a love of participating in all the activities, but especially she loved to play bingo.



A service celebrating her life will be held at a later date. The Mystic Funeral Home is handling her arrangements.



