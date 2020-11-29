1/1
Elaine Fe (Berg) Ferry
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mystic - Elaine Berg Ferry, 82, was born Elaine Fe Berg in Manila in the Philippines Islands in 1938. She was three years old when the city was occupied by the Japanese army, making life precarious for her parents, two older sisters and extended family. The family was very fortunate to survive under occupation for three years before being liberated by the American forces. Shortly thereafter, the family relocated to Los Angeles, where years later as a young adult, Elaine met a young U.S. Air Force officer from Massachusetts at a USO dance. She married Donald Ferry and eventually settled in southeastern Connecticut.

She was a loving mother to three children, Catherine Ferry of Griswold, the late Vincent Ferry and Diana McCue of Lakeville, Mass. She was also very fond of animals, so in addition to three children there were dogs, cats, rabbits, chickens, ducks, a small flock of sheep and a burro named Poncho at their home in Old Mystic.

Elaine was artistic and gave hand embroidered gifts to many new babies. She loved day trips with her senior center or husband in retirement and especially loved to travel to visit her West Coast sisters and their families. At her assisted living facility in Mystic, she was known for having a happy smile and a love of participating in all the activities, but especially she loved to play bingo.

A service celebrating her life will be held at a later date. The Mystic Funeral Home is handling her arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2888
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved