Elaine Marie Griswold
1923 - 2020
Groton - Elaine Marie Griswold, 96, of Groton died Monday May 18, 2020, at Fairview in Groton. She was born in Everett, Mass. June 5, 1923. She was predeceased by Charles C. Griswold.

She worked for 35 years as the Hallmark Card "lady" at the Coast Guard Academy. Elaine was a very involved member of Sacred Heart Parish and School.

Due to COVID-19 a private service will be Live Streamed at 11 a.m. Saturday. A public service will be announced at a later date. Please visit www.byles.com for live streaming service information, donation information, to sign the online register or to share a memory. A complete obituary will appear in Sunday's edition.

Published in The Day on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Service
11:00 AM
www.byles.com for live streaming service information
