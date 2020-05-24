Please accept my heartfelt condolences!!! Here is my favorite Baha'i quote on life after death. To consider that after the death of the body the spirit perishes,is like imagining that a bird in a cage will be destroyed if the cage is broken, though the bird has nothing to fear from the destruction of the cage. Our body is like the cage, and the spirit is like the birdif the cage becomes broken, the bird will continue and exist. Its feelings will be even more powerful, its perceptions greater, and its happiness increased

parivash Rohani