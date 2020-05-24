Elaine Marie Griswold
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Groton - Elaine Marie Griswold, 96, of Groton, died Monday May 18, 2020. Elaine was a longtime resident of the City of Groton. She passed away peacefully at the Fairview, overlooking the Thames River and the Coast Guard Academy, where she worked for 35 years as the Hallmark Card "lady."

She was born in Everett, Mass. June 5, 1923, the daughter of Mary Frances (Dwyer) and Thomas Howard. She was predeceased by the love of her life of 52 years, Charles C. Griswold.

Elaine was very involved with the building of the Sacred Heart School and church, and spent many hours on the PTA. She chaired summer festivals with her husband and friends. Her happiest times were spent with her family. She loved a good party, and her home was always filled with laughter, piano music and lots of food. She would open her door to anyone. She will be remembered for her warm smile and generous heart.

Elaine is survived by three children, Thomas H. Griswold and wife Katherine (Logee) of Groton; Kathleen Griswold Larsen and husband Rev. Dr. Jeffrey Larsen, of Biddeford, Maine; and Butch Griswold and wife Kathryn (Victor) of Groton. She also has six amazing grandchildren: Carrie Larsen Cormack, of Charleston, S.C., Meghan Larsen Kiley, of Edgewood, R.I., Mary Griswold of Quincy, Mass., Tommy Griswold, of Groton, Brittny Griswold, of Groton and Curtis Griswold, of Griswold; and most amazing of all, her 11 and a half great-grandchildren, who lovingly called her "GG;" and many cherished nieces and nephews.

Byles Groton Memorial Home assisted the family with the arrangements. Due to COVID-19 conditions, services at this time were private. Burial took place at Colonel Ledyard Cemetery in Groton. A public service will be announced in the future. Donations may be made in Elaine's honor to Groton Human Services to help families in need who have been especially challenged by COVID-19. Groton Human Services, 2 Fort Hill Road, Groton, CT 06340. For more on Elaine, please visit www.byles.com and sign the online register or share a memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Service
11:00 AM
www.byles.com for live streaming service information
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
BYLES Memorial Home
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
16 entries
May 23, 2020
We did not know your Mom or really much else of your family. But we did have the good fortune of knowing
you and Jeff for a brief time. However - it is easy to know and feel the love that your family shared with each other and their friends. We send condolences and prayers.
Steve and Janie Riffle


Steve and Janie Riffle
May 23, 2020
I am sorry for your loss may she rest in peace
Tonya Wenzel
Friend
May 23, 2020
Kathy,Tommy and Butch,
I was so very sorry to hear of Aunt Elaines passing and know the loss you are feeling. She was a beautiful, gracious lady and a wonderful mother.

Marion Jackson
Marion Jackson
May 23, 2020
Please accept my heartfelt condolences!!! Here is my favorite Baha'i quote on life after death. To consider that after the death of the body the spirit perishes,is like imagining that a bird in a cage will be destroyed if the cage is broken, though the bird has nothing to fear from the destruction of the cage. Our body is like the cage, and the spirit is like the birdif the cage becomes broken, the bird will continue and exist. Its feelings will be even more powerful, its perceptions greater, and its happiness increased
parivash Rohani
May 23, 2020
Dear Family,
We are all so saddened by Elaine's passing. What fun we all had through the years! She was a great mother, and a wonderful friend. She will be missed!

The Rabitaille Family
Patricia Rabitaille
May 23, 2020
My sincere sympathy to the family of Mrs Griswold. Kathy, may you find comfort in all the wonderful memories that you have of life together with your Mom.
Marianne Concascia
Friend
May 23, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family. She was a wonderful lady.
Rebecca Timpano
Neighbor
May 23, 2020
I always knew her as GG and knew that her daughter, granddaughters and great granddaughters worshipped her! The few times I was able to spend time myself with GG, I was always so impressed with her style both physically and emotionally. She was a grand lady in every aspect! She was sweet, kind and engaging. My thoughts and prayers are with her whole family at this time. I do know that all the wonderful memories that have in their hearts will guide them thru this difficult time.
Connie Congdon
Friend
May 22, 2020
Kathy, Tommy Butch and family,

Aunt Elaine was a beautiful lady inside and out. She was always had a generous heart and the life of the party! This is such a loss. She is now with her beloved husband Uncle Charlie, the two are smiling down at all their family together!
Thinking of all of you at this difficult time.
Sending all our love Marleen & Mike Myers and Aunt Marie
Marleen Myers
Family
May 22, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Griswold family.
John Fabrizio
Neighbor
May 22, 2020
Butch and family, I am so sorry for your loss.... Mrs.Griswold was truly a lovely lady. Eileen Cronin Hinsch
Eileen Cronin Hinsch
Friend
May 22, 2020
Deepest sympathy on lost of Elaine, you are in my prayers.
Jana Minar
Coworker
May 21, 2020
To Griswold family-

Sorry for the loss of Mrs. Griswold. Many happy memories of such a kind and generous person from the Sacred Heart Church group to her always helping others especially when friends needed her such as my mother years ago. May she rest in peace.
Andrew Parrella
Friend
May 21, 2020
Elaine was such a special friend to the Ebbinghaus family. We will miss her but remember her with great fondness. Charlie and Jude felt privileged to visit her on Thursdays at Fairview with our therapy dogs. How she enjoyed Molly & Merritt!
Wishing her family love and prayers during this difficult time. Heaven has gained the most "elegant" angel ever!






Jude & Charlie Ebbinghaus
Friend
May 21, 2020
Dear Kathy, My sincere sympathy to you and your family. I have warm memorie spent with your Mom back in the day. Lots of love and laughter always present in the Griswold home. Love always Julianne Hickey
Julianne HICKEY
Friend
May 20, 2020
I have known Mrs. Griswold since I was in First Grade at Sacred Heart, I Adored her as a young child....And it continued till this day!! I actually was able to stay in contact with her & her son " Charlie" thru working for Byles & MacDougall FH, her son would bring her in for any service she needed to go too, God Bless you Charlie, I told you, you would be blessed...you just didn't know, it would be by me, I Love You & Your Family, My Condolences, Always ❣
Kathleen Pollard
Classmate
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved