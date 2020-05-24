We did not know your Mom or really much else of your family. But we did have the good fortune of knowing
you and Jeff for a brief time. However - it is easy to know and feel the love that your family shared with each other and their friends. We send condolences and prayers.
Steve and Janie Riffle
Groton - Elaine Marie Griswold, 96, of Groton, died Monday May 18, 2020. Elaine was a longtime resident of the City of Groton. She passed away peacefully at the Fairview, overlooking the Thames River and the Coast Guard Academy, where she worked for 35 years as the Hallmark Card "lady."
She was born in Everett, Mass. June 5, 1923, the daughter of Mary Frances (Dwyer) and Thomas Howard. She was predeceased by the love of her life of 52 years, Charles C. Griswold.
Elaine was very involved with the building of the Sacred Heart School and church, and spent many hours on the PTA. She chaired summer festivals with her husband and friends. Her happiest times were spent with her family. She loved a good party, and her home was always filled with laughter, piano music and lots of food. She would open her door to anyone. She will be remembered for her warm smile and generous heart.
Elaine is survived by three children, Thomas H. Griswold and wife Katherine (Logee) of Groton; Kathleen Griswold Larsen and husband Rev. Dr. Jeffrey Larsen, of Biddeford, Maine; and Butch Griswold and wife Kathryn (Victor) of Groton. She also has six amazing grandchildren: Carrie Larsen Cormack, of Charleston, S.C., Meghan Larsen Kiley, of Edgewood, R.I., Mary Griswold of Quincy, Mass., Tommy Griswold, of Groton, Brittny Griswold, of Groton and Curtis Griswold, of Griswold; and most amazing of all, her 11 and a half great-grandchildren, who lovingly called her "GG;" and many cherished nieces and nephews.
Byles Groton Memorial Home assisted the family with the arrangements. Due to COVID-19 conditions, services at this time were private. Burial took place at Colonel Ledyard Cemetery in Groton. A public service will be announced in the future. Donations may be made in Elaine's honor to Groton Human Services to help families in need who have been especially challenged by COVID-19. Groton Human Services, 2 Fort Hill Road, Groton, CT 06340. For more on Elaine, please visit www.byles.com and sign the online register or share a memory.
Published in The Day on May 24, 2020.