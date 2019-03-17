Greenwich - Elaine Marie Murdock age 89 of Greenwich passed away peacefully with her family by her side Feb. 22. She was born on June 7, 1929, in New London, to the late Thomas and Laura Beaulieu Doyle. She was the wife of the late Robert John Murdock who predeceased her in 2000.



Elaine graduated from Fitch High School in Groton. She received her pharmacy degree from Columbia School of Pharmacy in N.Y. After her children were in school, Elaine began a second career in childhood education. She obtained her teaching degree, Masters, and her PhD from NYU. Elaine taught at Parkway and Julian Curtiss schools in Greenwich, and retired as principal of Peck Place School in Orange.



Elaine and her husband retired to Port St. Lucie, Fla. She enjoyed volunteering at schools, reading, traveling, and quilting, especially with her Saturday morning friends.



Elaine is survived by her daughters, Patricia of Mount Kisco, NY, Kathleen of Cheyenne, WY, Susan of Greenwich; and her son Robert of Clinton. Elaine is also survived by her sister Patricia Doyle Zepp and her husband Philip of North Canton, OH, eight nieces and nephews, and many relatives and friends.



The family would like to thank the staff at The Nathaniel Witherell for the loving care and kindness they gave to Elaine over the past 6 years. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the recreation fund at The Nathaniel Witherell, 70 Parsonage Road, Greenwich, CT. or to the .



The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Castiglione Funeral Home in Greenwich. Funeral service and burial will be private. A celebration of Elaine's life will be held in the spring in Ohio. Published in The Day on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary