Waterford - Elaine Suzanne Campbell, 80, of Waterford, died Friday morning, June 26, 2020, at the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London. She was born in Coaldale, Pa. March 14, 1940, the daughter of Charles and Susan Nedd. She was the wife of Norman Campbell, who predeceased her.
Mrs. Campbell had been a medical administrative aide who retired at the age of 40, after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. She also had been an active member of the community, serving as a den mother in Cub Scout Pack 39 and running the concession stand at Waterford Little League South.
She is survived by three sons, James Campbell, Daniel and Patricia Campbell, all of Waterford and Orrin and Kelly Campbell, of North Little Rock, Ark. She has three grandchildren, Kelly, Sierra and Rebecca.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, in Jordan Cemetery, Waterford. Please visit www.neilanfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence message for the family.
Mrs. Campbell had been a medical administrative aide who retired at the age of 40, after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. She also had been an active member of the community, serving as a den mother in Cub Scout Pack 39 and running the concession stand at Waterford Little League South.
She is survived by three sons, James Campbell, Daniel and Patricia Campbell, all of Waterford and Orrin and Kelly Campbell, of North Little Rock, Ark. She has three grandchildren, Kelly, Sierra and Rebecca.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, in Jordan Cemetery, Waterford. Please visit www.neilanfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence message for the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Jun. 28, 2020.