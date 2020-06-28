Elaine Suzanne Campbell
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Waterford - Elaine Suzanne Campbell, 80, of Waterford, died Friday morning, June 26, 2020, at the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London. She was born in Coaldale, Pa. March 14, 1940, the daughter of Charles and Susan Nedd. She was the wife of Norman Campbell, who predeceased her.

Mrs. Campbell had been a medical administrative aide who retired at the age of 40, after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. She also had been an active member of the community, serving as a den mother in Cub Scout Pack 39 and running the concession stand at Waterford Little League South.

She is survived by three sons, James Campbell, Daniel and Patricia Campbell, all of Waterford and Orrin and Kelly Campbell, of North Little Rock, Ark. She has three grandchildren, Kelly, Sierra and Rebecca.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, in Jordan Cemetery, Waterford. Please visit www.neilanfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence message for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved